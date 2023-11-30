Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Augusta County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Augusta County, Virginia today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Augusta County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central High School - Woodstock at Stuarts Draft High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Stuarts Draft, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Defiance High School at Turner Ashby High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Bridgewater, VA
- Conference: Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
