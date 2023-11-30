How to Watch Butler vs. Texas Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) face the Butler Bulldogs (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Butler vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Butler Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points higher than the 38.9% the Red Raiders allow to opponents.
- In games Butler shoots higher than 38.9% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Bulldogs are the 131st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Raiders rank 112th.
- The Bulldogs record 80.6 points per game, 19.9 more points than the 60.7 the Red Raiders give up.
- Butler is 5-1 when scoring more than 60.7 points.
Texas Tech Stats Insights
- The Red Raiders' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (38.3%).
- This season, Texas Tech has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.3% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Red Raiders rank 143rd.
- The Red Raiders average only four more points per game (69.3) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (65.3).
- Texas Tech has a 5-0 record when giving up fewer than 80.6 points.
Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Butler put up 69.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 61.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.3 points per contest.
- Defensively the Bulldogs were better in home games last year, allowing 65.6 points per game, compared to 69.3 in away games.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Butler fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 7 treys per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 28.8% three-point percentage in away games.
Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Texas Tech averaged 77.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 66.
- In 2022-23, the Red Raiders conceded 3.7 fewer points per game at home (68.4) than on the road (72.1).
- Texas Tech knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (6.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.3%) than on the road (33.5%).
Butler Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|L 91-86
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Penn State
|W 88-78
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Boise State
|W 70-56
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Texas Tech
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Cal
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Villanova
|L 85-69
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 72-70
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Michigan
|W 73-57
|Imperial Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|Omaha
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/12/2023
|Oral Roberts
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
