The Washington Capitals (11-6-2) visit the Anaheim Ducks (9-13) -- who've lost seven in a row -- on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

You can see the Capitals look to beat the Ducks on ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Capitals vs Ducks Additional Info

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have conceded 51 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking second in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Capitals rank 31st in the league with 44 goals scored (2.3 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Capitals have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Capitals have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 27 goals during that span.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 19 5 7 12 11 7 0% John Carlson 19 1 10 11 33 14 - Connor McMichael 19 5 5 10 5 8 34.1% Dylan Strome 19 8 2 10 7 16 53.9% Evgeny Kuznetsov 17 4 5 9 16 10 43%

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks have allowed 76 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 26th in the league.

The Ducks' 59 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 26th in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Ducks have gone 2-8-0 (60.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Ducks have given up 40 goals (four per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (22 total) during that span.

Ducks Key Players