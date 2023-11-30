The Washington Capitals (11-6-2) visit the Anaheim Ducks (9-13, losers of seven straight) at Honda Center. The contest on Thursday, November 30 begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT.

The Capitals have a 7-2-1 record in their last 10 contests. They have scored 27 total goals (without scoring a power-play goal, on 25opportunities while conceding 22 goals to their opponents.

Here is our pick for who will capture the win in Thursday's game.

Capitals vs. Ducks Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this game expects a final tally of Ducks 3, Capitals 2.

Moneyline Pick: Ducks (+100)

Ducks (+100) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.6 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Capitals vs Ducks Additional Info

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals have an 11-6-2 record overall, with a 3-2-5 record in matchups that have required overtime.

In the seven games Washington has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 4-1-2 record (good for 10 points).

In the three games this season the Capitals recorded just one goal, they lost every time.

Washington has finished 4-0-1 in the five games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering nine points).

The Capitals have scored at least three goals in eight games (7-0-1, 15 points).

In the three games when Washington has scored a single power-play goal, it went 2-1-0 to register four points.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Washington is 3-3-2 (eight points).

The Capitals' opponents have had more shots in 10 games. The Capitals finished 7-3-0 in those matchups (14 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 31st 2.32 Goals Scored 2.68 28th 8th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.45 24th 29th 28.3 Shots 29 26th 18th 30.6 Shots Allowed 31.9 23rd 32nd 5.66% Power Play % 21.43% 12th 17th 79.31% Penalty Kill % 79.59% 15th

Capitals vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

