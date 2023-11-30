When the Washington Capitals play the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Thursday (beginning at 10:00 PM ET), John Carlson and Mason McTavish will be two of the best players to watch.

Capitals vs. Ducks Game Information

Capitals Players to Watch

Alexander Ovechkin is one of Washington's leading contributors (12 points), via collected five goals and seven assists.

Carlson has one goal and 10 assists, equaling 11 points (0.6 per game).

Dylan Strome's total of 10 points is via eight goals and two assists.

Charlie Lindgren (5-2-0) has a goals against average of 2.3 on the season. His .934% save percentage is second-best in the NHL.

Ducks Players to Watch

Anaheim's Frank Vatrano has totaled eight assists and 13 goals in 22 games. That's good for 21 points.

McTavish's 21 points this season, including 10 goals and 11 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Anaheim.

This season, Anaheim's Ryan Strome has 16 points, courtesy of three goals (seventh on team) and 13 assists (first).

In the crease, Lukas Dostal's record stands at 5-4-0 on the season, giving up 35 goals (4.3 goals against average) and collecting 253 saves with an .878% save percentage (58th in the league).

Capitals vs. Ducks Stat Comparison

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 31st 2.32 Goals Scored 2.68 28th 8th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.45 24th 29th 28.3 Shots 29 26th 18th 30.6 Shots Allowed 31.9 23rd 32nd 5.66% Power Play % 21.43% 12th 17th 79.31% Penalty Kill % 79.59% 15th

