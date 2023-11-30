Capitals vs. Ducks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Anaheim Ducks (9-13) will try to break a seven-game losing streak when they take on the Washington Capitals (11-6-2) at home on Thursday, November 30 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT.
Capitals vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Capitals (-120)
|Ducks (+100)
|6
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have put together a 5-2 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Washington is 5-1 (winning 83.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Capitals' implied win probability is 54.5%.
- Washington and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in six of 19 games this season.
Capitals vs Ducks Additional Info
Capitals vs. Ducks Rankings
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|44 (31st)
|Goals
|59 (26th)
|51 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|76 (26th)
|3 (32nd)
|Power Play Goals
|15 (13th)
|12 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|20 (28th)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- Washington has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 7-2-1 overall.
- In its past 10 contests, Washington hit the over three times.
- The Capitals and their opponents have averaged 6.2 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Capitals are scoring 0.9 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Capitals offense's 44 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.
- The Capitals have allowed the second-fewest goals in league action this season, 51 (2.7 per game).
- Their goal differential (-7) ranks them 21st in the league.
