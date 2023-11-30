Top Player Prop Bets for Capitals vs. Ducks on November 30, 2023
Alexander Ovechkin and Frank Vatrano are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Washington Capitals and the Anaheim Ducks play at Honda Center on Thursday (at 10:00 PM ET).
Capitals vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Capitals vs. Ducks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
Alexander Ovechkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Ovechkin is one of Washington's top contributors (12 total points), having amassed five goals and seven assists.
Ovechkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Sharks
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|2
John Carlson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
John Carlson has totaled 11 points (0.6 per game), scoring one goal and adding 10 assists.
Carlson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Sharks
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 22
|0
|2
|2
|7
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|3
Dylan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
Dylan Strome's season total of 10 points has come from eight goals and two assists.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Sharks
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 22
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|1
NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks
Frank Vatrano Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Vatrano has scored 13 goals (0.6 per game) and collected eight assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Anaheim offense with 21 total points (1.0 per game). He averages 3.7 shots per game, shooting 16%.
Vatrano Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canucks
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|8
|at Oilers
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 22
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|5
Mason McTavish Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Mason McTavish has helped lead the attack for Anaheim this season with 10 goals and 11 assists.
McTavish Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canucks
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Oilers
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 22
|2
|1
|3
|4
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
