If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Chesapeake County, Virginia, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Chesapeake County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

First Colonial High School at Hickory High School