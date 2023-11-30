Can we count on Evgeny Kuznetsov lighting the lamp when the Washington Capitals play the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuznetsov stats and insights

In three of 17 games this season, Kuznetsov has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.

Kuznetsov has picked up two assists on the power play.

He has a 9.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 76 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Kuznetsov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:38 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 23:08 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:40 Home L 5-0 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:09 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:39 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 2 2 0 23:06 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:47 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:34 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:18 Home L 3-0 10/29/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 25:05 Home W 3-1

Capitals vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

