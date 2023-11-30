The Washington Capitals, including Evgeny Kuznetsov, will be on the ice Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Anaheim Ducks. If you'd like to wager on Kuznetsov's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Evgeny Kuznetsov vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Kuznetsov Season Stats Insights

Kuznetsov has averaged 19:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Kuznetsov has netted a goal in a game three times this year in 17 games played, including multiple goals once.

In seven of 17 games this season, Kuznetsov has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Kuznetsov has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 17 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Kuznetsov hits the over on his points over/under is 58.2%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kuznetsov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Kuznetsov Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 76 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-17) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 17 Games 2 9 Points 0 4 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

