Will Hendrix Lapierre Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 30?
On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals clash with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Hendrix Lapierre going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Hendrix Lapierre score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Lapierre stats and insights
- Lapierre has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
- Lapierre has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.4 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have given up 76 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.