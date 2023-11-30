Can we count on Joel Edmundson scoring a goal when the Washington Capitals match up against the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Joel Edmundson score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Edmundson stats and insights

Edmundson is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.

Edmundson has no points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

