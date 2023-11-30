Thursday's game features the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-1) and the Liberty Flames (6-0) matching up at FAU Arena in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 75-74 win for Florida Atlantic according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on November 30.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Liberty vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Arena

Liberty vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 75, Liberty 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Florida Atlantic

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida Atlantic (-0.7)

Florida Atlantic (-0.7) Computer Predicted Total: 148.7

Florida Atlantic has a 4-2-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Liberty, who is 5-0-0 ATS. The Owls have a 3-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Flames have a record of 4-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Liberty Performance Insights

The Flames have a +150 scoring differential, topping opponents by 25.0 points per game. They're putting up 85.8 points per game, 26th in college basketball, and are giving up 60.8 per outing to rank 21st in college basketball.

Liberty pulls down 34.7 rebounds per game (129th in college basketball) while allowing 26.2 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.5 boards per game.

Liberty knocks down 12.2 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in college basketball) while shooting 42.4% from deep (fifth-best in college basketball). It is making 7.4 more threes than its opponents, who drain 4.8 per game at 27.1%.

Liberty has committed 9.0 turnovers per game (27th in college basketball), 1.7 fewer than the 10.7 it forces (286th in college basketball).

