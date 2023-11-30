In the upcoming tilt versus the Anaheim Ducks, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Nic Dowd to light the lamp for the Washington Capitals? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Nic Dowd score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Dowd stats and insights

Dowd has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.

Dowd has zero points on the power play.

Dowd's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 76 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Dowd recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:34 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:37 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:35 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:41 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:36 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:42 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 16:28 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:15 Away W 4-2 10/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:06 Home W 3-2 SO 10/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:59 Home L 4-0

Capitals vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

