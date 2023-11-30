Old Dominion vs. William & Mary Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 30
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:40 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Thursday's game at Kaplan Arena has the Old Dominion Monarchs (5-0) squaring off against the William & Mary Tribe (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on November 30. Our computer prediction projects a 60-53 win for Old Dominion.
The Monarchs enter this contest following a 60-29 victory over Elon on Tuesday.
Old Dominion vs. William & Mary Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia
Old Dominion vs. William & Mary Score Prediction
- Prediction: Old Dominion 60, William & Mary 53
Old Dominion Schedule Analysis
- Old Dominion has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (four).
Old Dominion 2023-24 Best Wins
- 59-48 at home over Buffalo (No. 168) on November 11
- 60-29 at home over Elon (No. 262) on November 28
- 55-43 at home over Xavier (No. 311) on November 14
- 57-38 at home over Texas Southern (No. 331) on November 17
Old Dominion Leaders
- En'Dya Buford: 10 PTS, 1.8 STL, 30.8 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
- Kaye Clark: 10.4 PTS, 3.6 STL, 40 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
- Simone Cunningham: 6.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 55 FG%
- Brenda Fontana: 5.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Jordan McLaughlin: 4.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 20.7 FG%
Old Dominion Performance Insights
- The Monarchs outscore opponents by 19 points per game (posting 60.6 points per game, 264th in college basketball, and conceding 41.6 per contest, first in college basketball) and have a +95 scoring differential.
