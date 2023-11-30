Rasmus Sandin and the Washington Capitals will play on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Anaheim Ducks. Looking to wager on Sandin's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Rasmus Sandin vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Sandin Season Stats Insights

Sandin's plus-minus this season, in 23:21 per game on the ice, is +2.

Sandin has yet to score a goal this year through 19 games played.

Sandin has a point in four games this year through 19 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Sandin has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 19 games played.

Sandin's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 40% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 33.9% of Sandin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sandin Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 76 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -17 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 19 Games 3 4 Points 2 0 Goals 0 4 Assists 2

