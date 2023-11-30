Thursday's contest between the Villanova Wildcats (4-1) and the Richmond Spiders (6-1) at The William B. Finneran Pavilion has a projected final score of 68-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Villanova squad coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 30.

The Spiders head into this matchup after an 83-56 win against Louisiana Tech on Sunday.

Richmond vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Richmond vs. Villanova Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 68, Richmond 62

Other A-10 Predictions

Richmond Schedule Analysis

Against the Drake Bulldogs, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Spiders secured their best win of the season on November 25, a 74-66 road victory.

Richmond has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (one).

According to the RPI, the Wildcats have two wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Richmond is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most victories.

Richmond 2023-24 Best Wins

74-66 on the road over Drake (No. 76) on November 25

77-43 over Maine (No. 151) on November 24

83-56 over Louisiana Tech (No. 213) on November 26

76-44 at home over American (No. 275) on November 18

80-53 on the road over Gardner-Webb (No. 349) on November 15

Richmond Leaders

Maggie Doogan: 16.7 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

16.7 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Grace Townsend: 9.9 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

9.9 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Addie Budnik: 11.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 44.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

11.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 44.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34) Rachel Ullstrom: 10.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.9 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (14-for-29)

10.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.9 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (14-for-29) Katie Hill: 5.3 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

Richmond Performance Insights

The Spiders outscore opponents by 22.7 points per game (posting 78.3 points per game, 52nd in college basketball, and conceding 55.6 per contest, 55th in college basketball) and have a +159 scoring differential.

