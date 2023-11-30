Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rockingham County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Rockingham County, Virginia today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Rockingham County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Page County High School at East Rockingham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Elkton, VA
- Conference: Bull Run
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Handley High School at Spotswood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Penn Laird, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Defiance High School at Turner Ashby High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Bridgewater, VA
- Conference: Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
