Should you bet on Tom Wilson to find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals and the Anaheim Ducks go head to head on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Tom Wilson score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Wilson stats and insights

In four of 19 games this season, Wilson has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.

Wilson has picked up one assist on the power play.

Wilson's shooting percentage is 7.5%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 76 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Wilson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:30 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:16 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 17:10 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:43 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:42 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:57 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 2 0 2 17:09 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:59 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 18:36 Home W 2-1

Capitals vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

