The LSU Tigers (7-1) bring a seven-game win streak into a home contest against the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1), who have won four straight. It begins at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN
Virginia Tech vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

  • The Hokies' 80.3 points per game are 16.8 more points than the 63.5 the Tigers allow.
  • When it scores more than 63.5 points, Virginia Tech is 4-1.
  • LSU has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 80.3 points.
  • The Tigers average 37 more points per game (95.3) than the Hokies give up (58.3).
  • LSU has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 58.3 points.
  • Virginia Tech has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 95.3 points.
  • The Tigers are making 50.7% of their shots from the field, 15.5% higher than the Hokies allow to opponents (35.2%).
  • The Hokies' 49.3 shooting percentage from the field is 12.6 higher than the Tigers have given up.

Virginia Tech Leaders

  • Elizabeth Kitley: 24.3 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.8 BLK, 59.2 FG%
  • Georgia Amoore: 17 PTS, 8.3 AST, 42.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49)
  • Matilda Ekh: 8.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)
  • Cayla King: 8.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)
  • Rose Micheaux: 5.7 PTS, 59.3 FG%

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 UNC Greensboro W 72-51 Cassell Coliseum
11/24/2023 Kansas W 59-58 John Gray Gymnasium
11/25/2023 Tulane W 76-70 John Gray Gymnasium
11/30/2023 @ LSU - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/6/2023 LIU - Cassell Coliseum
12/10/2023 Radford - Cassell Coliseum

