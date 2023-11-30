How to Watch the Virginia Tech vs. LSU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The LSU Tigers (7-1) bring a seven-game win streak into a home contest against the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1), who have won four straight. It begins at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Thursday, November 30, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Virginia Tech vs. LSU Scoring Comparison
- The Hokies' 80.3 points per game are 16.8 more points than the 63.5 the Tigers allow.
- When it scores more than 63.5 points, Virginia Tech is 4-1.
- LSU has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 80.3 points.
- The Tigers average 37 more points per game (95.3) than the Hokies give up (58.3).
- LSU has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 58.3 points.
- Virginia Tech has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 95.3 points.
- The Tigers are making 50.7% of their shots from the field, 15.5% higher than the Hokies allow to opponents (35.2%).
- The Hokies' 49.3 shooting percentage from the field is 12.6 higher than the Tigers have given up.
Virginia Tech Leaders
- Elizabeth Kitley: 24.3 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.8 BLK, 59.2 FG%
- Georgia Amoore: 17 PTS, 8.3 AST, 42.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49)
- Matilda Ekh: 8.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)
- Cayla King: 8.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)
- Rose Micheaux: 5.7 PTS, 59.3 FG%
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|W 72-51
|Cassell Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Kansas
|W 59-58
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Tulane
|W 76-70
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/30/2023
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/6/2023
|LIU
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Radford
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
