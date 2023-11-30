Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Winchester County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Winchester County, Virginia today, we've got what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Winchester County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
John Handley High School at Spotswood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Penn Laird, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.