The Purdue Boilermakers versus the Dayton Flyers is one of three games on Friday's college basketball schedule that has a A-10 team in play.

A-10 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Purdue Boilermakers at Dayton Flyers 7:00 PM ET, Friday, December 1 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Saint Louis Billikens at Wichita State Shockers 7:00 PM ET, Friday, December 1 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UMass Minutewomen at Yale Bulldogs 7:00 PM ET, Friday, December 1 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

