Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bath County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Bath County, Virginia has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Bath County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bath County High School at Riverheads High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Staunton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
