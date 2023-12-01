The Washington Wizards, Bilal Coulibaly included, match up versus the Orlando Magic on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Coulibaly, in his most recent action, had seven points in a 139-120 loss to the Magic.

With prop bets in place for Coulibaly, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Bilal Coulibaly Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 8.0 9.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.7 4.2 Assists -- 1.7 1.8 PRA -- 13.4 15.4 PR -- 11.7 13.6



Bilal Coulibaly Insights vs. the Magic

This season, Coulibaly has made 2.9 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 6.3% of his team's total makes.

Coulibaly's Wizards average 105.6 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Magic have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Magic are ranked fifth in the league, allowing 108.1 points per contest.

The Magic are the best squad in the league, allowing 38.9 rebounds per contest.

The Magic are the second-ranked team in the league, allowing 23.0 assists per game.

Bilal Coulibaly vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/29/2023 25 7 5 0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.