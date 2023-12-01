The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Chesapeake County, Virginia today, we've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Chesapeake County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Indian River High School at Great Bridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake, VA Conference: Southeastern

Southeastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Western Branch High School at Deep Creek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake, VA Conference: Southeastern

Southeastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Grassfield High School at Oscar Smith High School