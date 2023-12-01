Daniel Gafford and the Washington Wizards match up versus the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game, a 139-120 loss versus the Magic, Gafford tallied four points, four assists and two blocks.

With prop bets in place for Gafford, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Daniel Gafford Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.3 10.2 Rebounds 6.5 7.4 7.6 Assists -- 1.5 1.8 PRA -- 18.2 19.6 PR -- 16.7 17.8



Daniel Gafford Insights vs. the Magic

This season, Gafford has made 4.0 shots per game, which accounts for 8.1% of his team's total makes.

Gafford's opponents, the Magic, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.9 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 105.6 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Magic are fifth in the league, allowing 108.1 points per game.

The Magic are the best team in the league, allowing 38.9 rebounds per game.

Giving up 23 assists per contest, the Magic are the second-ranked team in the league.

Daniel Gafford vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/29/2023 26 4 3 4 0 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.