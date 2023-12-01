Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Fairfax County, Virginia today? We have what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fairfax County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

South County High School at Heritage High School

  • Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on November 30
  • Location: Leesburg, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Falls Church High School at Herndon High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Falls Church, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Herndon High School at Fairfax High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Fairfax, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Langley High School at Centreville High School

  • Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: McLean, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Battlefield High School at Chantilly High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Reston, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Edison High School at Madison High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Fairfax, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakton High School at Lake Braddock High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Burke, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Vernon High School at McLean High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: McLean, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Loudoun County High School at James W Robinson High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Fairfax, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverside High School at W. T. Woodson High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Fairfax, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at South Lakes High School

  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Reston, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Annandale High School at Marshall High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Falls Church, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

John R Lewis High School at Osbourn High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Manassas, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.