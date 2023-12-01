Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Falls Church County, Virginia today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Falls Church County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Meridian High School at Justice High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Falls Church, VA

Falls Church, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Annandale High School at Marshall High School