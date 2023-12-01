Friday's game features the James Madison Dukes (5-2) and the Liberty Lady Flames (2-5) facing off at Liberty Arena in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 68-67 win for JMU according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 1.

The Dukes came out on top in their last outing 65-62 against Montana State on Friday.

JMU vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

JMU vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: JMU 68, Liberty 67

Other Sun Belt Predictions

JMU Schedule Analysis

The Dukes picked up their best win of the season on November 19, when they grabbed a 78-65 victory over the VCU Rams, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 85) in our computer rankings.

JMU 2023-24 Best Wins

78-65 at home over VCU (No. 85) on November 19

65-62 over Montana State (No. 109) on November 24

81-54 on the road over Xavier (No. 310) on November 11

84-50 at home over Longwood (No. 347) on November 15

JMU Leaders

Peyton McDaniel: 12.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 34.8 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55)

12.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 34.8 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55) Jamia Hazell: 12.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

12.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10) Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 7.9 PTS, 50 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6)

7.9 PTS, 50 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6) Annalicia Goodman: 7.3 PTS, 62.9 FG%

7.3 PTS, 62.9 FG% Carole Miller: 5.6 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

JMU Performance Insights

The Dukes' +113 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.7 points per game (71st in college basketball) while giving up 59.6 per contest (107th in college basketball).

