How to Watch the JMU vs. Liberty Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Liberty Lady Flames (2-5) will be trying to halt a five-game losing skid when hosting the James Madison Dukes (5-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Liberty Arena. It will air at 12:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
JMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
JMU vs. Liberty Scoring Comparison
- The Dukes average only 3.7 more points per game (75.7) than the Flames give up (72.0).
- JMU is 4-0 when it scores more than 72.0 points.
- Liberty is 1-4 when it gives up fewer than 75.7 points.
- The 60.7 points per game the Flames average are only 1.1 more points than the Dukes allow (59.6).
- When Liberty puts up more than 59.6 points, it is 2-1.
- JMU has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 60.7 points.
- The Flames are making 40.6% of their shots from the field, 8.2% higher than the Dukes concede to opponents (32.4%).
- The Dukes shoot 43.7% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Flames allow.
JMU Leaders
- Peyton McDaniel: 12.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 34.8 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55)
- Jamia Hazell: 12.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)
- Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 7.9 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)
- Annalicia Goodman: 7.3 PTS, 62.9 FG%
- Carole Miller: 5.6 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
JMU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|VCU
|W 78-65
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|11/23/2023
|Michigan State
|L 95-69
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/24/2023
|Montana State
|W 65-62
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|12/1/2023
|@ Liberty
|-
|Liberty Arena
|12/3/2023
|Wake Forest
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/7/2023
|William & Mary
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.