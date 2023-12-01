The Liberty Lady Flames (2-5) will be trying to halt a five-game losing skid when hosting the James Madison Dukes (5-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Liberty Arena. It will air at 12:00 PM ET.

JMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

TV: ESPN+

JMU vs. Liberty Scoring Comparison

The Dukes average only 3.7 more points per game (75.7) than the Flames give up (72.0).

JMU is 4-0 when it scores more than 72.0 points.

Liberty is 1-4 when it gives up fewer than 75.7 points.

The 60.7 points per game the Flames average are only 1.1 more points than the Dukes allow (59.6).

When Liberty puts up more than 59.6 points, it is 2-1.

JMU has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 60.7 points.

The Flames are making 40.6% of their shots from the field, 8.2% higher than the Dukes concede to opponents (32.4%).

The Dukes shoot 43.7% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Flames allow.

JMU Leaders

Peyton McDaniel: 12.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 34.8 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55)

12.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 34.8 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55) Jamia Hazell: 12.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

12.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 7.9 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)

7.9 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6) Annalicia Goodman: 7.3 PTS, 62.9 FG%

7.3 PTS, 62.9 FG% Carole Miller: 5.6 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

