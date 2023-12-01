Kyle Kuzma plus his Washington Wizards teammates hit the court versus the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kuzma, in his most recent game (November 29 loss against the Magic), put up 23 points and six assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Kuzma's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 23.4 22.9 Rebounds 5.5 6.1 5.5 Assists 4.5 4.8 6.3 PRA -- 34.3 34.7 PR -- 29.5 28.4 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Kuzma's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kyle Kuzma Insights vs. the Magic

Kuzma has taken 19.4 shots per game this season and made 9.1 per game, which account for 21.3% and 20.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 19.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.3 per game.

Kuzma's opponents, the Magic, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.9 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 105.6 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

The Magic are the fifth-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 108.1 points per contest.

On the glass, the Magic have allowed 38.9 rebounds per contest, which is best in the league.

Looking at assists, the Magic are second in the NBA, allowing 23 per game.

Allowing 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Magic are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kyle Kuzma vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/29/2023 35 23 3 6 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.