Getafe CF and UD Las Palmas take the pitch for the only matchup on the LaLiga slate today.

There is live coverage available for all the action in LaLiga today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

LaLiga Streaming Live Today

Watch UD Las Palmas vs Getafe CF

Getafe CF is on the road to play UD Las Palmas at Gran Canaria.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: UD Las Palmas (+135)

UD Las Palmas (+135) Underdog: Getafe CF (+235)

Getafe CF (+235) Draw: (+185)

(+185) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.