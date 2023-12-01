Landry Shamet and the rest of the Washington Wizards will be taking on the Orlando Magic on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Shamet, in his most recent game (November 29 loss against the Magic), put up five points.

In this article, we look at Shamet's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Landry Shamet Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 7.5 8.0 Rebounds -- 1.5 Assists -- 1.4 PRA -- 10.9 PR -- 9.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Shamet's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Landry Shamet Insights vs. the Magic

Shamet has taken 6.6 shots per game this season and made 3.1 per game, which account for 5.7% and 5.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

Shamet's opponents, the Magic, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.9 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 105.6 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

The Magic allow 108.1 points per contest, fifth-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Magic have conceded 38.9 rebounds per contest, which is best in the league.

Looking at assists, the Magic have given up 23 per contest, second in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Landry Shamet vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/29/2023 18 5 1 1 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.