The Liberty Flames (6-1) will be looking to continue a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the Charleston (SC) Cougars (3-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at FAU Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Liberty vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPNU

Liberty Stats Insights

This season, the Flames have a 51.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.2% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Cougars' opponents have made.

Liberty has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.

The Cougars are the 154th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Flames sit at 175th.

The 81.9 points per game the Flames score are 7.1 more points than the Cougars allow (74.8).

Liberty has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 74.8 points.

Liberty Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Liberty put up 78.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.6 more points than it averaged away from home (71.2).

The Flames ceded 55.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 69.9 on the road.

At home, Liberty drained 2.9 more treys per game (11.7) than when playing on the road (8.8). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (39.6%) compared to away from home (34.7%).

Liberty Upcoming Schedule