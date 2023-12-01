Friday's game between the Liberty Flames (6-1) and Charleston (SC) Cougars (3-3) at FAU Arena has a projected final score of 81-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Liberty, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on December 1.

The matchup has no set line.

Liberty vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Arena

Liberty vs. Charleston (SC) Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 81, Charleston (SC) 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Charleston (SC)

Computer Predicted Spread: Liberty (-15.2)

Liberty (-15.2) Computer Predicted Total: 146.3

Liberty has a 5-1-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Charleston (SC), who is 1-5-0 ATS. A total of four out of the Flames' games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Cougars' games have gone over.

Liberty Performance Insights

The Flames outscore opponents by 17.9 points per game (scoring 81.9 points per game to rank 59th in college basketball while allowing 64 per outing to rank 48th in college basketball) and have a +125 scoring differential overall.

Liberty comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of six boards. It is recording 33.4 rebounds per game (175th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 27.4 per contest.

Liberty hits 11.6 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in college basketball), 6.5 more than its opponents (5.1).

The Flames rank seventh in college basketball by averaging 111.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 130th in college basketball, allowing 86.9 points per 100 possessions.

Liberty has committed 1.3 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 9.4 (33rd in college basketball action) while forcing 10.7 (283rd in college basketball).

