The New Mexico State Aggies are double-digit underdogs (+10.5) in this year's CUSA Championship Game, where they will meet the Liberty Flames. The matchup will kick off from Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia on December 1, 2023, starting at 7:00 PM ET and airing on CBS Sports Network. The contest has a 56.5-point over/under.

Liberty vs. New Mexico State game info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network City: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Liberty vs. New Mexico State statistical matchup

Liberty New Mexico State 498.5 (5th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 420.9 (16th) 344.7 (41st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.5 (83rd) 295.4 (1st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.5 (12th) 203.1 (95th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.4 (77th) 16 (56th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (25th) 24 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (121st)

Liberty leaders

In 12 games for the Flames, Kaidon Salter has led the way with 2,431 yards (202.6 yards per game) while putting up 29 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 58.9% completion percentage.

Salter has been providing value with his legs, as he's scrambled for 899 yards (6.4 YPC) and 11 rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

As a runner, Quinton Cooley has picked up 1,251 yards in the ground game with 13 rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

In 12 games, CJ Daniels has converted 67 targets into 40 receptions, 831 yards and nine touchdowns for the Flames.

New Mexico State leaders

Diego Pavia has thrown for 2,727 yards (209.8 per game), completing 61.2% of his throws, with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 13 games.

Also, Pavia has rushed for 817 yards and five TDs.

In 13 games, Star Thomas has rushed for 604 yards (46.5 per game) and four TDs.

In the passing game, Thomas has scored two touchdowns, with 20 catches for 200 yards.

Trent Hudson has 27 receptions for 433 yards (33.3 per game) and eight touchdowns in 13 games.

