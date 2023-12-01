The No. 20 Liberty Flames (12-0) and New Mexico State Aggies (10-3) will face each other in the CUSA Championship Game on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Offensively, Liberty has been a top-25 unit, ranking fifth-best in the FBS by putting up 498.5 yards per game. The defense ranks 39th (344.7 yards allowed per game). From an offensive standpoint, New Mexico State is accumulating 420.9 total yards per contest (46th-ranked). It ranks 50th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (360.5 total yards given up per game).

We provide more details below, including how to watch this game on CBS Sports Network.

Liberty vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Liberty vs. New Mexico State Key Statistics

Liberty New Mexico State 498.5 (5th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 420.9 (16th) 344.7 (41st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.5 (83rd) 295.4 (1st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.5 (12th) 203.1 (95th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.4 (77th) 16 (56th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (25th) 24 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (121st)

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter has been a dual threat for Liberty so far this season. He has 2,431 passing yards, completing 58.9% of his passes and collecting 29 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 899 yards (74.9 ypg) on 141 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.

Quinton Cooley has 1,251 rushing yards on 202 carries with 13 touchdowns.

CJ Daniels' 831 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 67 times and has collected 40 receptions and nine touchdowns.

Treon Sibley has hauled in 19 receptions totaling 429 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Noah Frith has racked up 12 catches for 263 yards, an average of 21.9 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

New Mexico State Stats Leaders

Diego Pavia has thrown for 2,727 yards on 199-of-325 passing with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 817 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Star Thomas has collected 604 yards (on 103 attempts) with four touchdowns, while also catching 20 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns.

Jonathan Brady has collected 33 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 518 (39.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 52 times and has three touchdowns.

Trent Hudson has racked up 433 receiving yards (33.3 yards per game) and eight touchdowns on 27 receptions.

Eli Stowers' 32 receptions (on 41 targets) have netted him 346 yards (26.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

