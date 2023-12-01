If you reside in Loudoun County, Virginia and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Loudoun County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mountain View High School at Rock Ridge High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on November 30

12:00 AM ET on November 30 Location: Ashburn, VA

Ashburn, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

South County High School at Heritage High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on November 30

12:00 AM ET on November 30 Location: Leesburg, VA

Leesburg, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Virginia Academy at Hargrave Military Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1

6:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Stone Bridge High School at Tuscarora High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Leesburg, VA

Leesburg, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Freedom High School - South Riding

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 1

7:15 PM ET on December 1 Location: South Riding, VA

South Riding, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Briar Woods High School at Loudoun Valley High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 1

7:15 PM ET on December 1 Location: Purcellville, VA

Purcellville, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Potomac Falls High School at Woodgrove High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 1

7:15 PM ET on December 1 Location: Purcellville, VA

Purcellville, VA Conference: Potomac

Potomac How to Stream: Watch Here

Loudoun County High School at James W Robinson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Fairfax, VA

Fairfax, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverside High School at W. T. Woodson High School