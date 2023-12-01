Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Lynchburg County, Virginia? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lynchburg County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

E. C. Glass High School at Franklin County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Altavista High School at Brookville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Life Christian Academy at Virginia Episcopal School