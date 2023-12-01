The Orlando Magic (13-5) host the Washington Wizards (3-15) after winning six straight home games. The Magic are double-digit favorites by 11.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Wizards vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSFL and MNMT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Wizards vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 124 - Wizards 108

Wizards vs Magic Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Magic (- 11.5)

Magic (- 11.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-15.7)

Magic (-15.7) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Under (237.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.7

The Magic's .833 ATS win percentage (15-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Wizards' .444 mark (8-10-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Orlando and its opponents have gone over the point total 44.4% of the time this season (eight out of 18). That's less often than Washington and its opponents have (11 out of 18).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Wizards are 2-14, while the Magic are 6-0 as moneyline favorites.

Wizards Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Wizards are eighth in the league offensively (116.3 points scored per game) and second-worst on defense (124.8 points conceded).

In 2023-24, Washington is worst in the NBA in rebounds (39 per game) and worst in rebounds conceded (50.2).

This season the Wizards are fourth-best in the NBA in assists at 27.9 per game.

Washington commits 13.4 turnovers per game and force 14.4 per game, ranking 14th and eighth, respectively, in the NBA.

In 2023-24, the Wizards are 17th in the league in 3-point makes (12 per game) and 22nd in 3-point percentage (35%).

