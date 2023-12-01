If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Manassas County, Virginia today, we've got what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Manassas County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Brentsville District High School at Osbourn Park High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 1

5:45 PM ET on December 1 Location: South Riding, VA

South Riding, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Colgan High School at Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1

6:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Alexandria, VA

Alexandria, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Colgan High School at Thomas Jefferson High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1

6:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Falls Church, VA

Falls Church, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern View High School at Unity Reed High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Manassas, VA

Manassas, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

John R Lewis High School at Osbourn High School