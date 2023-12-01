Friday's contest features the VCU Rams (4-3) and the Norfolk State Spartans (5-3) facing off at Stuart C. Siegel Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 77-61 victory for heavily favored VCU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 1.

There is no line set for the game.

Norfolk State vs. VCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center

Norfolk State vs. VCU Score Prediction

Prediction: VCU 77, Norfolk State 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Norfolk State vs. VCU

Computer Predicted Spread: VCU (-16.4)

VCU (-16.4) Computer Predicted Total: 138.2

VCU's record against the spread this season is 4-3-0, while Norfolk State's is 3-2-0. The Rams are 2-5-0 and the Spartans are 3-2-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Norfolk State Performance Insights

The Spartans' +75 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 77 points per game (140th in college basketball) while giving up 67.6 per contest (120th in college basketball).

Norfolk State wins the rebound battle by 3.4 boards on average. It records 32.4 rebounds per game, 207th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29.

Norfolk State makes 7 three-pointers per game (222nd in college basketball) at a 33.3% rate (168th in college basketball), compared to the 8.3 per outing its opponents make, shooting 34.6% from deep.

Norfolk State has come up on top in the turnover battle by 5.9 per game, committing 10.9 (105th in college basketball) while forcing 16.8 (12th in college basketball).

