The VCU Rams (4-3) take the court against the Norfolk State Spartans (5-3) as heavy, 12.5-point favorites on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 135.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Norfolk State vs. VCU Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under VCU -12.5 135.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spartans Betting Records & Stats

Norfolk State has combined with its opponents to score more than 135.5 points in four of five games this season.

The average over/under for Norfolk State's contests this season is 144.6, 9.1 more points than this game's point total.

Norfolk State's ATS record is 3-2-0 this season.

Norfolk State has been chosen as underdogs in three games this year and has walked away with the win one time (33.3%) in those games.

The Spartans have played as an underdog of +625 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Norfolk State has a 13.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Norfolk State vs. VCU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total VCU 3 42.9% 69.1 146.1 64.9 132.5 138.8 Norfolk State 4 80% 77 146.1 67.6 132.5 141.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Norfolk State Insights & Trends

The Spartans score an average of 77 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 64.9 the Rams allow.

Norfolk State has put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 5-1 overall record in games it scores more than 64.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Norfolk State vs. VCU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) VCU 4-3-0 0-0 2-5-0 Norfolk State 3-2-0 1-0 3-2-0

Norfolk State vs. VCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

VCU Norfolk State 15-3 Home Record 10-2 8-3 Away Record 6-8 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 73 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.6 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-3-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.