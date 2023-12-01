Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Prince William County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Prince William County, Virginia today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Prince William County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brentsville District High School at Osbourn Park High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 1
- Location: South Riding, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Battlefield High School at Chantilly High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Reston, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
King George High School at Freedom High School - Woodbridge
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Manassas, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kettle Run High School at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Bealeton, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kettle Run High School at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Aldie, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Park High School at Woodbridge Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.