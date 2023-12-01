Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Prince William County, Virginia today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Prince William County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Brentsville District High School at Osbourn Park High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 1

5:45 PM ET on December 1 Location: South Riding, VA

South Riding, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Battlefield High School at Chantilly High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1

6:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Reston, VA

Reston, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

King George High School at Freedom High School - Woodbridge

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1

6:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Manassas, VA

Manassas, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Kettle Run High School at Liberty High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1

6:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Bealeton, VA

Bealeton, VA Conference: Northwestern

Northwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

Forest Park High School at Woodbridge Senior High School