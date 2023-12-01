The VCU Rams (4-3) take the court against the Norfolk State Spartans (5-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the VCU vs. Norfolk State matchup.

VCU vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

VCU vs. Norfolk State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total VCU Moneyline Norfolk State Moneyline BetMGM VCU (-12.5) 135.5 -1000 +625 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel VCU (-12.5) 135.5 -1200 +680 Bet on this game at FanDuel

VCU vs. Norfolk State Betting Trends

VCU has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Rams have gone over the point total twice.

Norfolk State has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Spartans' five chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

VCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Oddsmakers rate VCU considerably higher (35th in the country) than the computer rankings do (58th).

The implied probability of VCU winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

