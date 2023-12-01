VCU vs. Norfolk State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 1
The VCU Rams (4-3) take the court against the Norfolk State Spartans (5-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 on ESPN+.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the VCU vs. Norfolk State matchup.
VCU vs. Norfolk State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
VCU vs. Norfolk State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|VCU Moneyline
|Norfolk State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|VCU (-12.5)
|135.5
|-1000
|+625
|FanDuel
|VCU (-12.5)
|135.5
|-1200
|+680
VCU vs. Norfolk State Betting Trends
- VCU has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, games featuring the Rams have gone over the point total twice.
- Norfolk State has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- In the Spartans' five chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
VCU Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Oddsmakers rate VCU considerably higher (35th in the country) than the computer rankings do (58th).
- The implied probability of VCU winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.
