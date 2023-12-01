Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Warren County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Warren County, Virginia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Warren County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manassas Park High School at Warren County High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Front Royal, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clarke County High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Front Royal, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
