Wizards vs. Magic December 1 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Southeast Division foes meet when the Orlando Magic (7-5) welcome in the Washington Wizards (2-10) at Amway Center, beginning on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the teams this year.
Wizards vs. Magic Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSFL, MNMT
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma is putting up 22.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He's also sinking 48.2% of his shots from the floor and 25% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.
- The Wizards are getting 13.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game from Tyus Jones this year.
- The Wizards are getting 18.7 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Jordan Poole this season.
- Deni Avdija is putting up 10 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is making 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 50% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per game.
- The Wizards are receiving 3.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5 assists per game from Delon Wright this season.
Magic Players to Watch
- Franz Wagner puts up 21 points, 2.5 assists and 4.5 boards per contest.
- Cole Anthony averages 19 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 51.9% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2 made treys per game.
- Paolo Banchero puts up 13 points, 4.5 assists and 6 boards per game.
- Jalen Suggs puts up 9.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (eighth in league) and 1 block.
- Markelle Fultz puts up 9 points, 3 boards and 4 assists per contest, shooting 52.9% from the floor.
Wizards vs. Magic Stat Comparison
|Magic
|Wizards
|107.8
|Points Avg.
|114.1
|105.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|122.9
|45%
|Field Goal %
|47.6%
|32.9%
|Three Point %
|35.1%
