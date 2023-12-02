For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Anthony Mantha a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Anthony Mantha score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Mantha stats and insights

Mantha has scored in four of 16 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.

Mantha has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 17.9% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 57 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.5 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Mantha recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 17:06 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 2 1 1 11:37 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:36 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:32 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:04 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:32 Home W 4-3 11/8/2023 Panthers 2 2 0 12:58 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:41 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:46 Home L 3-0 10/29/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:34 Home W 3-1

Capitals vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.