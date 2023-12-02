Will Anthony Mantha Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 2?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Anthony Mantha a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Anthony Mantha score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Mantha stats and insights
- Mantha has scored in four of 16 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.
- Mantha has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 17.9% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have conceded 57 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.5 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Mantha recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|17:06
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|2
|1
|1
|11:37
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:32
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:04
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|11:32
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|2
|2
|0
|12:58
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|11:41
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:46
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/29/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:34
|Home
|W 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.