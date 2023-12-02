Capitals vs. Golden Knights Injury Report Today - December 2
The injury report for the Washington Capitals (12-6-2) ahead of their matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights (15-5-4) currently includes three players on it. The matchup is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2.
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Max Pacioretty
|LW
|Out
|Achilles
|Nicklas Backstrom
|C
|Out
|Hip
|T.J. Oshie
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Alec Martinez
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Shea Theodore
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
Capitals vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Capitals Season Insights
- With 49 goals (2.4 per game), the Capitals have the league's 31st-ranked offense.
- Washington's total of 55 goals conceded (2.8 per game) is third-best in the NHL.
- Their -6 goal differential is 21st in the league.
Golden Knights Season Insights
- Vegas' 75 total goals (3.1 per game) make it the seventh-highest scoring team in the league.
- It has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +18.
Capitals vs. Golden Knights Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-225)
|Capitals (+180)
|6
