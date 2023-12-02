How to Watch the Capitals vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Washington Capitals will visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, with Tom Wilson coming off a hat trick in their last game.
Tune in to MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ to see the Golden Knights and the Capitals hit the ice.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Capitals vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Capitals vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Capitals
|Golden Knights
|3-0 WAS
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals concede 2.8 goals per game (55 in total), the third-fewest in the league.
- The Capitals' 49 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 31st in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Capitals have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Capitals have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over that stretch.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|20
|5
|9
|14
|11
|8
|0%
|John Carlson
|20
|1
|12
|13
|33
|16
|-
|Tom Wilson
|20
|7
|5
|12
|16
|18
|29.4%
|Dylan Strome
|20
|8
|2
|10
|7
|16
|53.2%
|Connor McMichael
|20
|5
|5
|10
|5
|8
|35.5%
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in league play, giving up 57 total goals (just 2.4 per game) to rank fifth.
- The Golden Knights' 75 total goals (3.1 per game) rank seventh in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Golden Knights are 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) during that time.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|24
|9
|15
|24
|16
|26
|46.3%
|William Karlsson
|24
|11
|11
|22
|11
|14
|58.5%
|Mark Stone
|24
|6
|14
|20
|14
|23
|0%
|Shea Theodore
|20
|4
|14
|18
|13
|10
|-
|Jonathan Marchessault
|24
|9
|5
|14
|12
|16
|25%
