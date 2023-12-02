The Washington Capitals will visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, with Tom Wilson coming off a hat trick in their last game.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Capitals vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Capitals vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/14/2023 Capitals Golden Knights 3-0 WAS

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals concede 2.8 goals per game (55 in total), the third-fewest in the league.

The Capitals' 49 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 31st in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Capitals have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Capitals have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over that stretch.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 20 5 9 14 11 8 0% John Carlson 20 1 12 13 33 16 - Tom Wilson 20 7 5 12 16 18 29.4% Dylan Strome 20 8 2 10 7 16 53.2% Connor McMichael 20 5 5 10 5 8 35.5%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in league play, giving up 57 total goals (just 2.4 per game) to rank fifth.

The Golden Knights' 75 total goals (3.1 per game) rank seventh in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Golden Knights are 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) during that time.

Golden Knights Key Players